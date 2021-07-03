HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.