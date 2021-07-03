Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $60.80 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and $916,944.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00135685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00170922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,570.33 or 0.99912401 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

