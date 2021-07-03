Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNSBF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Danske began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$18.20 during trading on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.