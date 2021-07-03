Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

