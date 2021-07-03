Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 555 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Shares of TWLO opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,338,720. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.