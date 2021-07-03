Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $735,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BioNTech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $224.00 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.60.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.