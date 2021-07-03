Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 45,808 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INT opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

