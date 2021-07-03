Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

