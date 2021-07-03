Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,965 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 727,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.37 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

