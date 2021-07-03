Grupo Financiero Galicia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,556 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the average volume of 904 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 782,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

