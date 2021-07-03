GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 144,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,735 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

