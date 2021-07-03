Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 229,743 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

