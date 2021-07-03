Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Critical Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenbrook TMS and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 DaVita 1 2 1 0 2.00

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. DaVita has a consensus target price of $124.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than DaVita.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and DaVita’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.56 -$29.66 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.55 billion 1.13 $773.64 million $7.26 16.87

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A DaVita 6.69% 50.57% 5.05%

Summary

DaVita beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.