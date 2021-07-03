Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $49.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.88.

GTBIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

