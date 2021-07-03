Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Up 0.5%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17. 19,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 54,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

