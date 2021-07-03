Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 3.4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €25.70 ($30.24) and last traded at €25.80 ($30.35). Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.70 ($31.41).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

