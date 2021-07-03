Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 117,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GRSV stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Gores Holdings V has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at $4,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at $15,394,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $6,156,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.