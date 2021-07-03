GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

GDRX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,167. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 940,944 shares worth $35,118,701. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

