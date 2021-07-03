GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,672,740.47 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,740.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.86 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.27.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,730,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.