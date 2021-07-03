Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth $196,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

