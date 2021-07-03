Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

