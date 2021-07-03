Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
