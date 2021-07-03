GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

