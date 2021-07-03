Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.16. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 87,955 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 802,947 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 218,412 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.