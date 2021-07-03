Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

