Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GVDBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF opened at $4,717.62 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,619.04 and a 12-month high of $4,741.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,319.34.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

