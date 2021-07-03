Gitcoin Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $95.60 million and $19.40 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00020130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00690331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080421 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

