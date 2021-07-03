Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

GIL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.