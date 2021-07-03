Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $3,977,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

