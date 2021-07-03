Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRONU. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,979,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

