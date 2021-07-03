Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Inovalon worth $38,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 615.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

