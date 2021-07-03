Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,358 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of ManTech International worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.