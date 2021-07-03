Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.70 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

