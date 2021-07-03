Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 50,865 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $38,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

HLIO stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.