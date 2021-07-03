Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 111,562 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Callaway Golf worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 303,625 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 81.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

