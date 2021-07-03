Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.