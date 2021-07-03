General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

