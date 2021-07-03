GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLTC remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 21,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,950. GelTech Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

