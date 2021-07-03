GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Up 5.4%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 over the last ninety days. 80.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

