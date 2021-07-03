Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 285,526 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

