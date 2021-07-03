FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Increased by Analyst

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday.

NSR stock opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.40 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.89. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

