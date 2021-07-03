FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Increased by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

