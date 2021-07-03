FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

