FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lowered by Analyst

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

KRYAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

KRYAY stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50. Kerry Group has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

