FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

