Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 6.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.12 and last traded at $167.43. Approximately 93,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,097,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.09.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.