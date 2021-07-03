Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 6.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.12 and last traded at $167.43. Approximately 93,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,097,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

