Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 37,928 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $813,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

