FUD.finance (FUD) Achieves Market Cap of $166,780.56

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00020302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $166,780.56 and approximately $232.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00758536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.80 or 0.07713531 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.