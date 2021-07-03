fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.82.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

