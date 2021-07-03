Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

