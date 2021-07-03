Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.25. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

